Two runoff elections have been set for May 26 in Matagorda County.
Voters will return to the polls to determine the Matagorda County Commissioner for Precinct 3 as well as the District 25 House of Representative for the Texas House. No candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote, meaning there will be a runoff election between the top two finishers May 26.
In the race for Matagorda County Commissioner Precinct 3, Troy Shimek claimed the lead with 411 votes or 49.05 percent of vote and Steven Johnson finished second with 154 votes or 18.38 percent of the vote.
Ruben Gonzales came in third with 118 votes or 14.08 percent of the vote while Johnny Tran finished fourth with 114 votes or 13.60 votes and Dennis Eugene Smith finished with 41 votes or 4.89 percent of the vote.
In the race to determine the Republican candidate for District 25 seat, Ro’Vinn Garrett and Cody Thane Vasut are headed to a runoff.
The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Patrick Henry, who was unopposed in his party’s primary, in the November election.
Garret earned 6,681 votes or 28 percent of the vote to Vasut’s 5,193 votes or 22 percent of the vote.
Troy T. Brimage finished with 4,941 votes or 21 percent of the vote while Rhonda Seth finished with 4,584 votes or 19 percent of the vote. Thames finished with 1,983 votes or eight percent of the vote.
“I’m feeling really good, really grateful,” Garrett said late Tuesday.
Going into the runoff election, “my focus doesn’t change, my message doesn’t change,” she said.
Vasut also plans to take the same message into the runoff, which he believes is one of substance, he said.
“I’m just enormously humbled by all the trust that was placed in me by those who voted for me,” Vasut said.
Garrett, 64, has been the elected Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector since 2001. She received endorsements from top county officials including County Judge Matt Sebesta and called her campaign a grass-roots effort.
Vasut is an Angleton attorney and city councilman. He joined the race for several political interests, but primarily to fight to end abortion, protect “God-given rights” and push for further property tax reform, he has said.
Early voting will take place the week of May 18-23 at the Bay City Service Center with times yet to be announced. On the May 26 election day, Matagorda County Clerk Stephanie Wurtz said the county will consolidate some precincts in the runoff election.
