Funding for Sargent beach project hangs in balance
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald spoke with state officials Monday, Sept. 9 in Galveston seeking to gain funding for a project through a multi-billion dollar trust established because of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
More than $360 million is to be divided among five Gulf Coast states for environment restoration efforts and McDonald is seeking funding for a project in Sargent.
McDonald spoke out for funding to build a breakwater at Sargent Beach along with a beach nourishment project. McDonald said that the Sargent Beach coastline is the most eroded coastline in Texas and needs attention quickly.
“We all remember Sargent Beach when we were younger,” McDonald said during the state of the county address at the Matagorda County Chamber and Agriculture meeting Thursday. “You could find the best surf on the beach in Matagorda County out there. But there is no more beach there anymore.”
McDonald urged the chamber membership as well as the residents of the county to reach out to TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker and urge for support of the project.
McDonald said the Sargent coastline is an extreme high-risk area with extensive erosion and loss of critical habitat.
“This once robust shoreline is a critical buffer to the Gulf Intercostal Waterway (GIWW), a vital artery for our local, state and national economies,” McDonald said. “In past years, a healthy beach supported a variety of shorebirds and other wildlife as well as critical habitat for endangered species such as the piping plover. This habitat has vanished due to the excessive erosional processes and the GIWW is at risk of breach from the same unbridled coastal processes.”
McDonald said construction of the Sargent project re-establishes the beach habitat that provides not only forage and nesting areas for shorebirds and wildlife, but also provides a first line of defense to protect the healthy, thriving marshes and public and private property and infrastructure beyond the GIWW.
McDonald said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state of Texas as well as Matagorda County and Matagorda County Navigation District 2 have committed resources that have implemented state of the art technologies and science to study, model, design and permit a project to “shore up” a vulnerable, unprotected and exposed segment of the Texas coast.
The Matagorda Peninsula and Sargent Beach, Texas, have experienced some of the highest rates of erosion along the Texas coast. Matagorda County works diligently with state agencies, federal partners, local governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other committed stakeholders to maximize resources to enhance and protect the Matagorda County coastline.
In 2012, a two-part study was conducted by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in partnership with the Port of Bay City to identify structural methods to reduce beach erosion at Sargent Beach. Complex physical processes and the potential risk for adverse impacts led the Corps to recommend a project that can be adapted as needed.
A set of 10-shore parallel, segmented breakwaters northeast of Mitchells Cut with beach fill behind the breakwaters was initially recommended.
The TX GLO and Matagorda County advanced the Corps study with numerical modeling and other support services provided by Atkins North America to optimize the breakwater arrangement and alignment and provide a complete alternatives analysis.
The RESTORE Act, signed into law in July 2012, established a Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund (Trust Fund) that will receive 80 percent of the civil and administrative Clean Water Act penalties resulting from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The Trust Fund supports five restoration components aimed at restoring the long-term health of the valuable natural ecosystems and economy of the Gulf Coast region.
Thirty percent of the money directed to the Trust Fund is managed by the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (Council) to implement ecosystem restoration under a Comprehensive Plan, developed by the council with input from the public, to restore the ecosystem and the economy of the Gulf Coast Region. This 30 percent, of which approximately $150-$180 million is available for projects and programs, is referred to as the Council-Selected Restoration Component (commonly known as “Bucket 2”).
All letters of support for the project needs to be emailed to RComments@tceq.texas.gov by the close of business day Sept. 23.
“We got our licks in and we have made the first cut but there is still work to be done,” McDonald said.
