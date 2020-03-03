The Bay City Ladycats went 2-3 in play at a tournament in Beeville Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Bay City defeated Kingsville 6-3 and Providence 13-3 but lost to Orange Grove 8-0, Karnes City 8-1 and Gregory Portland 5-2.
In the win over Kingsville, Kearsten White allowed three runs on five hits while striking out two and walking three. Samantha Esquivel had a triple and drove in three runs. Savannah Fernandez had a double and an RBI. Taylor Deleon had a pair of singles and an RBI. Kaelyn Kopecky also had a hit.
In the win over Providence, White allowed three hits, struck out one and walked one in three innings. Esquivel struck out one and walked two in one inning in the pitcher’s circle.
Fernandez had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs. White also had three hits and two RBIs. Esquivel, Kopecky and Alyssa Gonzales had two hits each. Kopecky’s two hits were triples while one of Gonzales’ hits was a homer. Deleon, Faith Chavez and Chasity Fisher had one hit each. Kopecky and Gonzales each had two RBIs
In the loss to Orange Grove, Fernandez pitched and struck out two in five innings. Fernandez had two hits, including a double. Esquivel, Deleon, Emilee Eidlebach, Kopecky, Fisher and Shelly Austin had one hit each.
Against Karnes City, Fernandez allowed eight runs on 10 hits, struck out three and walked two. Kopecky had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Fernandez and White had one hit each.
In the loss to Gregory Portland, Fernandez struck out five in five innings. White turned a double play in the game while Esquivel picked two singles. Fernandez, White, Fisher and Austin had one hit each.
Tidehaven rolls past Brazos
Jennifer Sepulveda tossed a two-hitter as the Tidehaven Tigerettes beat Brazos 10-0 last Friday night.
Sepulveda struck out one and walked one in five innings of work.
Jehan Johnson had three hits in the game and an RBI.
Cameryn Frick, Lilly Kacer, Jolie Philyaw, Halynn Saha and Destany Rodriguez had one hit each. Philyaw and Cassidy Tabares each had two RBIs. Frick and Rodriguez had one RBI apiece.
Monday night, the Tigerettes lost to Rockport Fulton 15-1. Tabares, Philyaw and Hailey Irizarry had the only hits for Tidehaven. Philyaw’s hit was a triple. Irizarry had the only Tidehaven RBI.
Van Vleck falls to Edna
The Van Vleck Lady Leopards lost to Edna 14-8 in a non-district contest.
Alison Carrion, Kaitlyn Folmar and Destany Zuniga had two hits each for Van Vleck. Folmar and Zuniga had two RBIs each while Carrion had one RBI.
Courtlyn Snow had a hit and an RBI. Bryleigh Evans had one RBI.
Carrion, Folmar and Sydney Lawhon each scored twice. Maria Van Zandt and Zuniga each scored once.
Palacios goes 3-3 at Ingleside Tournament
The Palacios Sharkettes went 3-3 at a tournament in Ingleside Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Sharkettes defeated Refugio 4-3, IWA from Corpus Christi 11-2 and Kenedy 17-1. They lost to Aransas Pass 5-3, Corpus Christi Ray 11-2 and Ingleside 10-1.
In the victory over Kenedy, the Sharkettes scored seven runs in the first and second inning and three more in the third.
Paris Lopez and Aleena Acosta scored three runs each. Claire Rhoades, Andrea Avila, Cara Polk, Cyra Polk and De’ja Jones scored two runs each. Brookelyn Hyde scored once.
Hyde tossed a no-hitter as she struck out eight.
Against IWA, the scored three runs in the first, third and fourth innings. They scored twice in the second.
Rhoades scored three times against IWA. Acosta and Lopez scored two times each. Avila, Paula Palfaro, Jones and Cyra Polk scored one time each.
Hyde tossed a one-hitter against IWA, striking out three in four innings. She allowed no earned runs.
In the win over Refugio, Hyde pitched a two-hitter as she struck out 10 batters.
Avila and Acosta scored single runs in the second for the Palacios. Cyra Polk scored one in the third. Cara Polk scored the winning run in the fifth.
In the loss to Corpus Christi Ray, Hyde allowed just three earned runs on four hits. Against Ingleside, Hyde allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and struck out two. She also scored the only Palacios run.
