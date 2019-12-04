Graham seeks re-election to commissioner’s post
Matagorda County Commissioner Precinct One, Gary Graham, has announced that he will seek re-election.
Gary was born in Bay City and after serving four years in the U.S. Navy and attending college in Waco and College Station he made his way back to Matagorda County and has lived in Precinct One for more than 35 years. He and his wife, Barbara, have three children and three grandsons and are members of Holy Cross Church. Graham was a business owner in Bay City for 25 years prior to being elected as Commissioner in the 2016 election.
“My first term has been filled with many challenges, and I have worked hard to try and address them,” Graham said. “Hurricane Harvey caused major damage to homes, roads and river banks in Precinct One. I have been working with the General Land Office, FEMA, LCRA and our State and Federal representatives in order to obtain funding to address these issues.”
Graham has also been working with local citizens and county officials to stop the “sneaky train” from coming into Matagorda County. This train would hinder traffic considerably in several areas of Precinct One with a 1.4 mile train crossing through up to 14 times a day. Drainage has also been an issue with devastating flooding in the last few years, he continues to work with the drainage district and constituents to do whatever is possible to help drainage.
“I would appreciate your vote and support in the upcoming election so that I may continue to work on improving roads and bridges so devastated by Harvey and to try and get better drainage and continue to serve the people of Precinct One.
