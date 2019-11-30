Tree of Angels ceremony set for Monday
With the approaching holiday season, it is important to acknowledge and support those members of the community who have lost a loved one and may be suffering a sense of loneliness and sadness.
In recognition of this, the Bay City Police Department Victim Services is extending an invitation to everyone in Bay City and the surrounding communities to attend the Tree of Angels ceremony at the Bay City Police Department, Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.
In 1991, the Tree of Angels was initiated in Austin, Texas by Verna Lee, Executive Advisor of People Against Violent Crime, to recognize that the holiday season is a difficult time for victims and their families.
However, anyone who has lost a loved one to a violent crime is invited to attend. Attendees are encouraged to bring an angel ornament, with your loved one’s name attached, and place it on the tree. After the ceremony, it will be displayed in the lobby of the Bay City Police Department lobby for the remainder of the holiday season. These angels become a permanent part of the tree and will be displayed year after year.
“This ceremony acknowledges that while those represented by the angels no longer live among us, they live in our memories and our hearts. It is true that by sharing, joy is multiplied and grief is divided,” said Letisia C. Ramos, Crime Victim’s Liaison for the Bay City Police Department. “Please show your love and support for our community by attending this beautiful event. You may just find the meaning you are looking for this holiday season.”
For more information, contact Ramos at 979-323-1174.
