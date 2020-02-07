Black artwork on display in Palacios

Through Feb. 28, the City by the Sea Museum in Palacios will be the home of the traveling exhibit, “Black Art: Ancestral Legacy.”
It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the month of February. This is the first time this exhibit is visiting the museum and will be used to help celebrate Black History Month.
According to the museum coordinator, Katie Hutto, the exhibit’s full name is “Black Art – Ancestral Legacy: The African Impulse in African American Art” and will feature, “the work of forty-five artists, including unknown African and Haitians, through photographs, posters, and concise texts”. There will also be panels that will include the topics: captivity and slavery, African physiognomy, dancers, spiritual blessings, Talismanic carvings and paintings and more.
This exhibit is a photographic exhibition based on the question posed by African American Poet Countee Cullen in 1926: “What is Africa to me?”
The artwork will be from twentieth century, trained and untrained, African American artists who are visually responding to that question through their artwork.
For more information on this exhibit or any questions about the museum, contact the museum by calling (361) 972-1148 or by emailing museumpalacios@gmail.com.
