Fundraiser leaves mark on new stadium
With the start of the football season, the Bay City Independent School District Education Foundation is kicking off a new fundraiser that is sure to leave its mark with the new football stadium.
BCISD Education Foundation is selling engraved bricks that will be placed on commemorative walkway at the new Memorial Stadium building constructed at the high school.
Alumni, parents, staff and all Blackcat supporters are encouraged to become part of this BCISD history by purchasing a personalized, engraved brick.
“This walkway will symbolically mark the past and make way for the future,” said Caroline Dickerson, foundation board member and secretary. “The Brick Fundraiser is a way for alumni to show their appreciation for the building blocks laid at Bay City schools; for recent graduates to celebrate their accomplishments; and for families to share their Blackcat pride.”
Brick orders will support the Bay City ISD Education Foundation’s mission of supporting educational excellence at Bay City schools.
Order forms will be available at each of the home football games and other exciting events. Be sure to follow the Education Foundation’s Facebook page for updates.
The prices of the bricks are as follows:
4” by 8” brick - $100
8” by 8” brick - $200
Formed in May of 2019, the Bay City ISD Education Foundation is a community-led, non-profit charitable corporation organized for the purpose of supporting educational excellence at Bay City ISD schools. The foundation seeks to enhance student achievement, to recognize exemplary staff involvement and to foster community support and involvement at Bay City schools.
The foundation has its tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. All individual donations to the foundation will be tax-exempt for federal income tax purposes.
The Foundation Board is composed of a diverse group of volunteers, including Bay City alumni, former teachers, and parents of past and present students. Board members work in a variety of fields, and each brings a unique perspective and skill-set to the Foundation. Additionally, having a member of the BCISD Board of Trustees as a member of the Board of Directors ensures that the Foundation remains attuned to the needs of the district.
As a charitable organization separate and distinct from Bay City ISD, the Foundation works to:
• Cultivate innovation and creative involvement to benefit Bay City ISD students and staff
• Enhance the mission of the School District
• Support activities and programs not funded by tax revenues.
