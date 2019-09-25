Council to consider new appointment to housing authority
Two weeks after declining the reappointment of Danyal Manning to the Bay City Housing Authority, Bay City Council will consider the Mayor Robert Nelson’s three appoints to fill vacant seats on the board of commissioners for the housing authority during the Thursday, Sept. 26 regular meeting of council.
During the last meeting of council, council took no action on an item on the agenda to reappoint Manning, Ronnie Reeves and Vidala Rodas-Leal to the board of commissioners. The item was originally listed on the council agenda but was moved to executive session before the decision was announced.
“We would like to thank Danyal Manning for her service as provided as a commissioner on the housing authority board,” said Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson. “We have a new administration here and we would like to go in a new direction. We appreciate everything she has done but we are not going to re-certify her at this time.”
Council did accept the appointment of Thomas Battle as a resident commissioner to the BCHA.
Nelson pointed out that Reeves and Rodas-Leal’s terms are not up yet “and we will discuss those terms when they come due.”
LaWanda Davis, executive director for the Bay City Housing Authority, spoke up for the reappointments to the board for the trio during a council meeting two weeks ago.
“When I first came to the Bay City Housing Authority it was under a lot of negative light,” said LaWanda Davis, executive director for the BCHA. “With the direction of our commissioners, we came up with five directives to change the image of the housing authority.
“We are currently working on the South Park homes and was considered depreciated by HUD when I took over,” Davis said. “We are now taking repairs on roofing repairs and are looking for that job to start in October and plan on opening up our community room as a computer room for students to use.
“This board has a vision that should reach its pinnacle in about a year or so,” Davis said.
Council will also consider a request to deem one police department vehicle and donate the surplus vehicle to Matagorda County Precinct 6 Bill Orton’s office.
Council is also expected to approve the Bay City Public Library’s long-range plan for the fiscal year 2020 through fiscal year 2024.
Two other items on Thursday’s agenda include a status update on the Matagorda County Aquatic Center Project and associated feasibility study work as well possibly giving city staff direction to launch ‘scope’ cost estimates for putting the Nile Valley Road back in service, building a new police and fire station facility and an expanded version of the next phase of the city street rehabilitation. The scope engineering and associated cost estimates would be used as a basis for a bond election in November of 2020 should council chose to take this financing route.
