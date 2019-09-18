Council approves group for full-time city manager search
Bay City Council approved a contract with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to find a permanent city manger for the city.
“Everything in here is in line with what the research was for this position,” said Council member Jason Childers.
Council member Bill Cornman believes the process should be complete by January.
Council approved Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson’s compensation package for the next three months with the city of Bay City.
“We will leave his salary the same for the next three months,” Cornman said.
Interim City Manager Richard Morton Jr. served in his first council meeting during Thursday’s meeting. Morton accepted the position with the city on a contract basis last month and is not a full-time employee of the city of Bay City.
Morton will be considered for the full time post as well.
Morton is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University and served as city manager for the city of Odessa from 2002 to 2017. The Odessa City Council terminated Morton in a 3-2 vote after a heated meeting that raised the ire of the citizens of Odessa.
Council approved an ordinance for the city to adopt its operating budget for the fiscal year 2020 as well as adopted an effective tax rate for fiscal year 2020 of a tax rate of $0.6550 per $100 and levied a maintenance and operations tax rate of $050176 and debt service rate tax rate of $0.15324.
“Same tax rate that we had for the prior year,” Scotty Jones said.
Council also accepted a donation of two gaga ball pits with funding in the amount of $3,500 as well as approved volunteer labor to construct the pits.
The gaga ball pit is to be installed at Amistad Park and at Valiant Park by Caleb Spears and his Boy Scout Troop. Funding is from a donation by McCoy’s Building Supply.
This game combines dodging, striking, running and jumping; with the objective being the last player in the pit. Players hit a ball at each other with their hands and are eliminated if struck below the waist. The city does not currently have any ga-ga pits.
