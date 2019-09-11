No hand inside glove found on Sargent Beach
Reports of a severed hand being found in a glove on Sargent Beach have been proved to be unfounded according to Matagorda County Sheriff’s authorities.
The sheriff’s department was notified Friday, Sept. 6 of a glove that had washed ashore at Sargent Beach with an apparent hand inside of the glove. Sheriff’s officials reported to the scene and took the glove into evidence.
In its initial stages, sheriff’s officials were in the process of trying to identify the remains through DNA as well as reaching out to local industries to see if any of them had an industrial accident where a hand was severed.
But Monday, Sept. 9, Matagorda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Worthey reported that the department’s ID officer cut open the glove to inspect it further. The officer had been away at school when the glove was initially found.
After cutting open the glove, it turned out that there was not a hand inside the glove but just that it appeared to look that way.
“It was actually a glove inside a glove filled with sand and debris,” said Matagorda County Sheriff’s Lt. James Orr.
