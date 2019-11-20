Bay City Counseling Center offers mental health services to community
After successfully establishing a network of counselors providing services throughout the Brazoria County and Pearland area, BC Counseling has now set up a new location within Matagorda County.
BC Counseling is a nonprofit group making counseling services available to individuals of all ages by Licensed Mental Health Counselors and now taking appointments at the Stanley Professional building located at 1400 Eighth Street.
The supportive center is open to individuals within the community seeking comfort, wholeness and nonjudgmental support. Counseling services are based on the universal values of healing, caring and confidentiality.
Chief Executive Officer Delma Garza, LPC, LCDC, made the decision to bring BC Counseling services to the Bay City area after becoming aware of the need for the services her organization offers.
Garza holds a Masters in Counseling Psychology from Our Lady of The Lake University.
She is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor and has been in private practice for over 10 years.
Her education and previous work experience as a Harris County Juvenile Probation Officer and elementary school teacher gives her a unique insight with children and the adolescent population.
“BC Counseling Center is very excited to now be providing counseling for children, families and individuals at our new Bay City office location,” said Garza.
“We offer evening and weekend hours for convenient scheduling, with additional offices located in Angleton and Pearland.”
“As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization we are able to provide private pay sliding scale fees as an option for residents who are uninsured or under insured,” said Garza.
“We are currently offering school-based counseling services in most Brazoria County School Districts and we look forward to providing similar services in Matagorda ISD schools in the future,” said Garza.
Their mission as an organization includes the assurance to provide access to mental and substance abuse services and support to meet the mental health needs of all ages.
BCCC ensures effective and culturally competent care to empower families to live, work, and participate in their community.
Counseling can enable you to gain clarity in your life, while counselors support you through that process, no matter where you are in your journey.
All counselors are both approved providers for many insurance companies and offer a sliding fee scale in addition to the standard fee.
BC Counseling is hosting its 2nd Annual Gala, “Unmasking the Stigma: Joining Forces for Military Health” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
The event will feature a dinner with a live and silent auction with sponsorship opportunities available for those interested.
Services available but not limited to depression, anxiety, stress, grief and loss, marriage counseling, ADD/ADHD, Lesbian/Gay/Bisexual/Transgender issues, adolescent Issues (self image, low self-esteem, chemical dependency, anger management, and self injurious behavior) bipolar disorder, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.
Specialized Services also available are DWI Intervention, DWI Education, Drug Offender Education Program, Thinking For Change, Eye Movement Desensitization, Reprocessing Testing (EMDR) and P.E.T. Testing.
BC Counseling accepts traditional Medicaid, healthcare insurance plans, employer assistance plans and a sliding scale.
The organization provides services for ages 3 years old and up.
Morning, afternoon, evening and Saturday appointments available.
Currently, there are three locations for your convenience.
1400 Eighth Street, Suite 9B in Bay City,120 E. Plum Street in Angleton and 6302 Broadway Street, Suite 235 in Pearland.
For more information, to schedule an appointment, or to donate items for the Gala auction call (979) 549-0889.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.