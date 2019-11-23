Special operation results in four arrests
Last weekend Bay City police officers conducted a special operation to conduct traffic stops throughout the city in rapid succession in order to locate narcotics, warrants, or other crimes.
The team consisted of five officers and one dispatcher. Officers hit the streets looking for violators while one dispatcher stayed at the office dedicated to the team’s radio traffic.
After two nights of the operation, there were 33 traffic stops performed. There was a total of four arrests made, 17 warnings written, four citations written, and one seized vehicle. Officers took 106.6 grams of methamphetamines off the streets.
Regarding the arrests, one was for manufacture/deliver of controlled substance, one for possession of drug paraphernalia, one county warrant was served, and another person was arrested for two felony warrants.
One warrant for felony criminal mischief, and one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bay City PD hopes to continue running special operations like this to help keep the streets safe.
