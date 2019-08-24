Animals seized from county breeding home
Members from the Houston SPCA seized more than 45 dogs from a Matagorda County breeding home Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Officials from the Houston Humane Society called it a “hoarding” situation.
According to reports, Matagorda County Animal Control officers went to the home on FM 521 in Sargent at approximately 10 a.m. to seize the animals from the property.
Initially, no one at the residence answered the door but deputies from the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office were able to gain entry to the residence and once inside, a female occupant complied with the order to seize the animals.
Reports indicated that 47 dogs were located inside the home.
Officials from Matagorda County Animal Control contacted the Houston Humane Society to assist with the seizure of the animals, which lasted more than two hours.
Officials from the Houston Humane Society said that nine of the animals were overbred females including one female dog that was giving birth under the kitchen sink.
Reports indicated that animals living outside of the home were provided murky water and ant-covered food while inside the residence dogs were forced to sit and walk in their own feces and live in cupboards below the sink area in the kitchen.
Katie Fine, with the Houston Humane Society, said some of the animals were severely matted and had eye infections. Fine said all of the animals were transported to the Houston Humane Society to be medically checked.
The Houston Humane Society issued the following statement after the seizure of the animals was completed.
“This morning our rescue unit received a call in assisting in the rescue of puppies and dogs from a breeding/hoarding case out in Matagorda County. This is the third rescue in less than a two-week time span. Today was the worst, exhausted mommies used over and over for breeding, puppies’ outdoors in heat, disgusting murky water and ants all over food. The living conditions were worse inside the house; the dogs forced to sit/walk in their own feces and live in cupboards below the sink. We discovered a momma giving birth just as we arrived underneath the kitchen sink. These animals will need a ton of help, some severely matted with eye infections. We are on our way back to the shelter. Fosters, groomers and anyone who can donate please consider helping. In total we have 45 dogs with puppies who are only just minutes old and on their way to the shelter now.”
According to Matagorda County Animal Control, authorities went to this same home in May of this year after a woman purchased a dog from the home. Officials said the dog was sick and died one day after she had bought it.
The woman then asked county officials to check out the location. At that time, authorities indicated the residence didn’t have as many animals as was found Tuesday.
No charges have been filed at this time.
