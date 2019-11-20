Van Vleck gains interest for school bonds
Van Vleck ISD received a lot of interest from companies wanting to buy their school building bonds and in return got a low interest rate for repayment of those bonds.
During the regular meeting of the district’s board of trustees Monday, Lewis Wilks of U.S. Capital Advisors told the board that seven companies put in bids on earlier that day for $29 million of the $88.2 million in bonds approved by voters in 2017.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch had the lowest bid among the seven. The company offered an interest of 2.658034 percent on repayment on that $29 million. Wilks told the board that the money from the sale of those bonds would be available to the district by Dec. 17.
This was the third sale of the bonds the district has done since the voters approved them. Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien said the district sold $9 million of those bonds just after approval by voters. Last year, the district sold $40 million more.
O’Brien said that this was by far was best interest rate the district has been given on repayment of those bonds. The last time the district sold bonds, the interest rate was at 3.09 percent.
Citi Group (2.688), RW Baird (2.7011), Mesirow Financial (2.729295), RBC Capital Markets (2.7297), Fidelity Capital (2.739) and BNY Mellon (2.750) were the other companies that made bids on the bonds.
After the sale of these bonds, it leaves the district $9.6 million bonds left to sell in the future.
In other business, the board approved 4-1 to the repairs to gym floors at O.H. Herman Middle School and E. Rudd Intermediate School at a total cost of $23,630. The floors received water and hail damage following hailstorms that came through the area in May, which damaged the roofs many of the facilities in the district. Insurance will pay for the cost of repairing those floors, but there was some debate among the trustees whether the gym floors should be repaired at all.
“I feel like we are pouring in money into buildings we are not going to be using in the next five years,” board vice president Kurtis Brown said.
Brown subsequently voted against spending the money on the repairs.
The majority of the board felt that since insurance was paying for it, the repairs should be made.
A code of conduct pertaining to those that participate in extra-curricular activities was passed by the board. It also cast 611 of its votes for the Matagorda Appraisal District Board of Directors for Tony Kucera Jr., the VVISD board president. Kucera abstained from the vote.
