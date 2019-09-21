Global Impact Day gives back to the community
After having invested more than 600,000 volunteer hours to date, local Celanese Chemicals volunteers added to that number on Thursday, September 19 as they celebrated their eighth Annual Global Impact Day.
Volunteers from Celanese Chemicals designated the time once again to give back to the community by selecting projects that focus on shelter, primary education and hunger.
This year recipients included the Boys and Girls Club of Bay City and Matagorda County, as well as the Bright Eyed Beginnings Daycare facility.
Celanese encourages their employees to volunteer for the day by painting and providing minor repairs, giving a breath of fresh air with much needed work both inside and outside the facilities to help underprivileged children.
“Celanese has designated September as Global Impact Month and employees around the globe will work on projects to address the needs of their local communities and improve the world,” said Patricia Farned of Celanese.
“Community involvement is one of Celanese’s ‘big rocks’ and we are continuing to build a culture of caring and giving. Our employees enjoy a day of work together to give back to our community and to help those who are less fortunate,” said Farned.
Launched in 2011, Global Impact Month encourages Celanese employees to work on projects to address a social problem or issue in their own communities in the month of September. The program empowers employees and it inspires passion and enthusiasm. And it’s working to improve the world in our communities around the world.
