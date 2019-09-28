Council approves new commissioners for housing authority
Without much discussion, Bay City Council approved the appointments of Josalyn White and Kaci Waller as commissioners to the Bay City Housing Authority during the regular meeting of council Thursday, Sept. 26.
Council approved the appointments unanimously.
“We appreciate both of you stepping up to be a commissioner on the Bay City Housing Authority,” said Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson.
Earlier this month, council accepted the appointment of Thomas Battle as resident commissioner for the Bay City Housing Authority. All three were sworn into office during Thursday’s council meeting.
Council approved adopting budget amendments for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
The legal level of budgetary control for the City of Bay City lies at the departmental level. Any revisions that alter the amount of total expenditures/expenses of the department must be approved by City Council.
Council also approved the Bay City Public Library’s long-range plan for fiscal year 2020 through fiscal year 2024.
One of our goals was the improvement to the Sargent Library and we received notification of the Tocker Foundation grant for $54,000 so when we move over the only thing moving over will be the materials and books,” said Samantha Denbow, Bay City Public Library director.
Council accepted the conveyance of real property by the Bay City County Club to the city of Bay City. The Bay City Country Club desired to convey the fee title ownership of its land to the City. In exchange, they would like the City to lease it back to them for a term of 40 years.
Council member Bill Cornman questioned if the city would be liable for debt left by the country club if the business fails. City attorney Ann Marie Odefey said the city would not be liable for the debts left by the country club if that was to happen.
A representative for the country club said the country club is currently $20,000 in debt at this moment.
