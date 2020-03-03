Coronavirus exposure? District monitors issue from junior high field trip

Bay City ISD is working closely with local, state and federal health authorities to monitor the developing situation surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus and a possible exposure of junior high students to the virus while on a recent field trip to Rice University.
According to a letter sent out to junior high parents on Feb. 28, on Monday, Feb. 24 a small group of Bay City Junior High students attended a field trip to Rice University. Following that field trip, the university identified a research staff member who may have possibly come into contact with a COVID-19 positive case.
The staff member’s presence at Rice University was limited and occurred most recently on Feb. 24-25.
“At this time, we have no reason to believe our students came into contact with the individuals identified by Rice University and/or were exposed to the COVID-19,” said Dr. Marshall Scott III, superintendent of schools for Bay City ISD. “The health and safety of Bay City ISD Students, faculty, staff, and parents is our highest priority. The parents of students who attended the field trip are being contacted and those students will be evaluated for symptoms associated with the virus.”
Scott said the district has contacted officials with Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the local Texas Department of Health, and the Regional Office of the Texas Department of Health for guidance.
“They all urge parents, students, faculty, and staff to practice healthy hygiene habits to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, such as washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding contact with eyes, nose and mouth, and staying home from school if sick,” Scott said.
Scott said local health care officials believe the risk to the schools is low at this time.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County. Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• Coughing and sneezing;
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
• Rarely, fecal contamination.
State medical experts indicate that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID -19 are the same recommendations for preventing the spread of the flu.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (see the CDC website for more information on handwashing).
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Receive a flu vaccine if you are over the age of 6 months.
• Follow the CDC’s recommendations regarding the use of facemasks. Facemasks are not recommended for people who are well to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others or by health workers and people who are taking care of someone with COVID-19 symptoms.
“Bay City ISD continues to disinfect campuses each day, cleaning all touchable surfaces including: desks, countertops, door handles, light switches, handrails, cafeteria tables, restrooms, locker rooms, and floors. All campuses will be thoroughly disinfected during spring break,” Scott said. “I will keep you informed as we receive additional information. It takes all of us working together to ensure healthy learning environments. A new illness can be worrisome, but we can protect our students, staff and the community by taking simple, everyday actions that protect people from other types of respiratory viruses. This is important not just to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, but to help prevent the spread of other infections that can lead to student illness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.