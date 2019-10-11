MEHOP to celebrate 20 years of service
To celebrate 20 years of community service and to celebrate those who founded the program, MEHOP will be hosting a Community BBQ Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 5–7 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center. This event is completely free and is dine-in only.
“MEHOP loves its community, we love where we work and live and we love giving back to the community,” says Donna Huitt, Marketing Director for MEHOP.
Twenty years ago, MEHOP was founded by four Episcopal ministers from Matagorda County. These ministers were Rev. Harley Savage, Rev. James Ely, Rev. Hoss Gwin and Rev. Nick Novak. Since its creation, MEHOP has been providing health services to everyone, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay or if they are uninsured.
The services MEHOP provides include Family Medicine, Behavioral Health, Women’s Health, as well as other services. Currently they provide care for over 9,500 patients within a four-county region with locations in Bay City, Wharton and a new location opening in Palacios.
“20 years ago, four pastors created MEHOP to provide care and improve their communities’ quality of life. We continue that same mission today,” Huitt said. “Our slogan is #wearemehop. It represents that our staff, our patients and the communities we serve are all a part of what we do each day. Each one of them contribute to who we are and are why we do what we do.”
The sponsors for this event include Matagorda Regional Medical Center, OakBend Medical Center, A-Team Landscaping and Stanley’s General Stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.