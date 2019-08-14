Cherry debuts children’s Exploration Centers
Children have a natural, enthusiastic instinct to learn. They ask questions. They explore. They examine. They learn and grow through interactive experiences. Play is an active form of learning that is essential for children.
Cherry Elementary, Bay City ISD’s early childhood campus dedicated to Pre-K and Kindergarten students, is debuting its new Exploration Rooms this school year. These hands-on, interactive areas are specially designed to encourage learning through play.
Teachers at Cherry Elementary have worked during their off time this summer to develop the campus’s new Exploration Centers, under the direction of veteran educator Lisa Stuhler, Cherry’s new Instructional Coach.
Based on research and best practices, the Cherry Elementary Exploration Rooms will further reinforce academic concepts learned in the classrooms. Children will build their problem-solving abilities, creativity, empathy, vocabulary and communication skills, self-regulation and conflict resolution abilities.
Exploration Centers allow children to:
• Use up excess energy
• Relax
• Take risks without worry about failure
• Be themselves
• Express themselves
• Develop self-discipline by exploring in their own manner & directing their own learning
• Be self-motivated as they can concentrate on things that genuinely interest them
• Explore things that are new to them and make connections with things they already know
• Role play to better understand the real world
• Develop social skills by developing communication skills and building relationships
• See things through another person’s point of view
• Face positive challenges and build self-esteem through success
• Be independent
All Pre-K and Kinder classes at Cherry are full-day, includes a free breakfast and lunch, and are staffed by certified teachers. The campus also opened a state-of-the-art playground in May 2019.
New student registration for all BCISD elementary campuses is Aug. 12-21, from 9 a.m. untill noon.
See the district website at www.bcblackcats.net for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.