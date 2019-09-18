Bay City High School graduate chosen to work in Washington, D.C.
COLLEGE STATION — Marcus Ethan Frazier, a 2017 graduate of Bay City High School and an agricultural economics major at Texas A&M University, recently began a fall 2019 internship in Washington, D.C. Marcus will spend the Fall as an integral part of the Office of Congressman Bill Flores.
Marcus is one of nine students selected for a policy internship through the Agricultural and Natural Resources Policy (ANRP) Internship Program at Texas A&M University. Marcus’s duties include monitoring legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, and preparing reports for senior staff members. Marcus is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Marc & Taina Frazier and Ms. Misty McGlothern.
“The ANRP Internship Program is one of few in the nation specifically geared toward transforming today’s agricultural students into tomorrow’s leaders,” said Stephanie Webb, director of the ANRP Internship Program. “Through this opportunity, students use what they have learned in the classroom in a professional work setting. Not only will this D.C. experience be attractive to future employers, but our students are also providing valuable assistance to the offices in which they intern.”
The program is in its 29 year of sending students to Washington, D.C. to work in congressional offices and other agricultural organizations. Since its inception, more than 1,000 Aggies have worked through the program. Each student receives course credit for their internship as well as a scholarship in the form of housing, which is partly supported by private donors and agricultural commodity organizations. To learn more about Marcus and his experiences, visit the program’s website at anrp.tamu.edu.
