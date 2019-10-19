Breaking bad habits starts with awareness
With the best of intentions in mind when ridding yourself of bad habits, let’s acknowledge it’s easier said than done. I like to think of a bad habit like a boom-a-rang – after hurling it out of your life, turning around, and wiping your hands clean of its destructive nature, be prepared to stop, drop and roll because its trajectory is pre-set to return at lightning speed to its creator – you. There are multiple forces at play undercutting your chances of expelling that bad egg. The phrase “just don’t do it anymore” won’t cut it.
James Clear, author of the best-selling book Atomic Habits highlights how bad habits interrupt your life and prevent you from accomplishing your goals, all while jeopardizing your health—both mentally and physically. The ultimate loss in the process is your time and energy. Two major culprits of bad habits are stress and boredom. Clear says, “Everything from biting your nails to overspending on a shopping spree to drinking every weekend to wasting time on the internet can be a simple response to stress and boredom.” Even so, stress or boredom may simply be symptoms of deeper issues hiding out in your unconscious. Clear asks, “Are there certain beliefs or reasons that are behind the bad habit? Is there something deeper—a fear, an event, or a limiting belief—that is causing you to hold on to something that is bad for you? Recognizing the causes of your bad habits is crucial to overcoming them.”
One of the author’s key points in removing a bad habit is not simply by eliminating it but rather replacing it with a good habit. Clear says, “All of the habits that you have right now—good or bad—are in your life for a reason. In some way, these behaviors provide a benefit to you, even if they are bad for you in other ways. Sometimes the benefit is biological like it is with smoking or drugs. Sometimes it’s emotional like it is when you stay in a relationship that is bad for you. And in many cases, your bad habit is a simple way to cope with stress such as biting your nails, pulling your hair, tapping your foot, or clenching your jaw.” This is where he pinpoints the elimination of a bad habit gets sticky because there is a void left in place of the bad habit leaving you to feel that you’re missing out on something. Simplistic advice like “just stop doing it” rarely works.
Below are additional ideas from Clear for breaking your bad habits and thinking about the process in a new way:
Choose a substitute for your bad habit. Plan ahead of time for how you will respond when you face the stress or boredom that prompts your bad habit. What are you going to do when you get the urge to smoke? (Example: breathing exercises instead.)
Cut out as many triggers as possible. If you smoke when you drink, then don’t go to a bar. If you eat cookies when they are in the house, then throw them all away.
Join forces with somebody. Pair up with someone and quit together.
Visualize yourself succeeding. Whatever the bad habit is that you are looking to break, visualize yourself crushing it, smiling, and enjoying your success.
You don’t need to be someone else; you just need to return to the old you. The truth is that you already have it in you to be someone without your bad habits. It’s very unlikely that you had these bad habits all of your life.
Use the word “but” to overcome negative self-talk. It’s easy to judge yourself for slipping up and not acting better. An example would be “I failed, but everybody fails sometimes.”
Plan for failure. So rather than beating yourself up over a mistake, plan for it. What separates top performers from everyone else is that they get back on track very quickly.
Clear explains, “If you’re looking for the first step to breaking your bad habits, I’d suggest starting with awareness. It’s awareness that will show you how to actually make change. Ask yourself when does your bad habit actually happen? How many times do you do it each day? Where are you? Who are you with? And, what triggers the behavior and causes it to start? Simply tracking these issues will make you more aware of the behavior and give you dozens of ideas for stopping it.” Be the change in your life by accepting responsibility for your bad habit rather than blaming work, family life, friendships or any other external elements. You have the power to change your life!
Karen Restivo is a Life & Communication Coach and owner of SerenityMatagorda Isle. You can learn more about Karen by visiting her online at SerenityMatagorda.com or emailing her at karen@serenitymatagorda.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.