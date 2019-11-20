El Maton 4-H:
Did you know? ……….
Matagorda County is served by a small army of 4-H volunteers from numerous local 4-H“clubs”. Clubs are usually made up of kids who either live in the same area or have the same interest.
Each club is made up of officers and members that conduct and attend monthly meetings. These meetings are where the many service activities are planned and coordinated.
The 4-H pledge is “I pledge ... My Head to clearer thinking, My Heart to greater loyalty, My Hands to larger service and My Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” The 4-H motto is “To Make the Best Better”.
In our club, we have 35 active members who each have projects as they learn much-needed skills for their future. But our mission does not stop there. With the help of our dedicated adult leaders, we are always on the go looking for new ways to help our community.
El Maton 4-H club has been doing wonderful things in Matagorda County for years under the radar. In October we donated diapers to Matagorda County Women’s Pregnancy Center. This month, we are donating items to the Methodist church local food pantry to make Thanksgiving brighter for those less fortunate.
Each year in February, we make and deliver valentines to local nursing homes. We attend Bingo games with seniors, and many other activities in support of our motto.
The next time you see a local 4-H club at a fund raiser, at the fair, or about town, you are seeing future leaders and servants of our wonderful county & community.
Karleigh Cheek, Reporter, El Maton 4-H
