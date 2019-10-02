STRIDE AND STROLL
Annual event raises funds for Senior Citizen Program
WHARTON, TEXAS – It’s time to dust off those sneakers as the Wharton County Junior College Senior Citizen Program gears up for its sixth annual 5K Stride & Stroll event.
Scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 in downtown Wharton, the event’s purpose is to raise funds to defray the costs associated with providing food, local transportation and educational services for enrolled consumers.
“Fundraising is necessary because of the increased costs of services and the reductions in federal funding for the program,” said Kimberly Willis, Senior Citizen Program director. “Our goal is for more individuals and entities to participate in this worthy cause.”
The WCJC Senior Citizen Program is housed at the LaDieu Technology Center on WCJC’s Wharton campus but also operates centers in El Campo, Eagle Lake, Weimar and Columbus. Meals, health screenings and social events are provided regularly at the centers, while transportation is offered locally. Hot meals are also delivered to homebound seniors daily.
The program is free of cost to area residents 60 years of age or older.
The annual 5K Stride and Stroll is one of the program’s major fundraisers. Willis said event proceeds are geared towards meals and local transportation services.
“This year marks the sixth year that this fun and anticipated event benefiting a most worthy cause is scheduled,” said Zina Carter, WCJC director of marketing, communications and advancement. “The 5K Stride and Stroll offers community members of all ages an opportunity to socialize, stroll at their own pace and enjoy the day all while supporting area seniors. Encourage a friend or relative to register with you and stride and stroll your way to the finish line.”
This year’s event will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Location is the central pavilion at Riverfront Park, which is located across from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department on Elm Street in Wharton. Costs are $30 per individual, $20 for participants 12 and under or $100 for a team of up to five participants provided the registration is done before Oct. 24. Late registration will be held from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, with entry fees increasing to $35 for individual, $25 for child and $120 for teams. Veterans receive a $5 discount.
Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in several age categories as well as to the Best Decorated Stroller/Wagon/Wheelchair, the Best Costume and the WCJC department with the most participants.
Registration forms can be picked up at the WCJC Senior Citizen Center, LaDieu Technology Center No. 112, 911 Boling Highway in Wharton. Sponsorships are available and volunteers are needed. For information, contact the program’s main office at (979) 532-6430.
