Local graduates from Baylor’s Truett Seminary

WACO – Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary conferred degrees upon 19 graduates during commencement ceremonies Aug. 16 in Paul W. Powell Chapel on the Baugh-Reynolds Campus. The seminary offers a Master of Divinity degree, with eight unique concentrations; Master of Arts in Christian Ministry; Master of Theological Studies; and a Doctor of Ministry degree. Truett Seminary is accredited by the Commission on Accrediting of the Association of Theological Schools in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.baylor.edu/truett

 The graduation news release and a complete listing of all graduates is available through the following link: http://www.baylor.edu/mediacommunications/index.php?id=87574 

Bay City

Trevor Nathaniel Brown, Doctor of Ministry in Church and Culture, M.Div.; B.A./George W. Truett Seminary, Baylor University; Howard Payne

