Are you a host or hostage?
“You are not stuck where you are unless you decide to be.” – Dr. Wayne W. Dyer
How in the world did life get so complicated? Where did respect and civility go? Life is meant to be simple according to Robert Fulghum in his book, All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. I feel like this might be a good time to review Fulghum’s list of essential Kindergarten lessons:
1. Share everything.
2. Play fair.
3. Don’t hit people.
4. Put things back where you found them.
5. CLEAN UP YOUR OWN MESS.
6. Don’t take things that aren’t yours.
7. Say you’re SORRY when you HURT somebody.
8. Wash your hands before you eat.
9. Flush.
10. Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you.
11. Live a balanced life—learn some and drink some and draw some and paint some and sing and dance and play and work every day some.
12. Take a nap every afternoon.
13. When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands, and stick together.
14. Be aware of wonder. Remember the little seed in the Styrofoam cup…
15. Goldfish and hamsters and even the little seed in the Styrofoam cup – they all die. So, do we.
16. And then remember the Dick-and-Jane books and the first word you learned – the biggest word of all – LOOK.
Things get really complicated when we open the door for our egos to rule our emotions, decisions and actions in everyday life. For some, ego is an unfamiliar word. The scientific definition would be- the part of the psyche (soul, spirit, or mind) that experiences and reacts to the outside world and thus mediates between the primitive drives of the id (impulsive choices) and the demands of the social and physical environment. If you’re still not sure about what the ego is, examples of it most assuredly may be found on social media, i.e. Facebook. It reminds me of the Wizard of Oz when Dorothy and her friends come upon the great OZ only to discover a mere human pushing the message buttons while hiding behind the curtains. Social media gives its users a false sense of security when they feel it’s safe to say whatever comes to their mind without regard for consequences. Facebook is as traceable as your fingerprints. Once you put something out there, it is part of your identity and beliefs.
Think before you share your thoughts on social media. The choice is yours: you can be a host to God (Love) or a hostage to your ego (uncensored thoughts) in your messages to the world.
Karen Restivo is a Life & Communication Coach and owner of SerenityMatagorda Isle. You can learn more about Karen by visiting her online at SerenityMatagorda.com or emailing her at karen@serenitymatagorda.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.