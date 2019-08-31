Our Stories
I love a good story! My siblings and I were raised by a wonderful storyteller, that being my Dad. Family was everything to Dad in part because he lost his mother and baby sister at an early age. He and his brothers were left to fend for themselves while their Father worked as a traveling salesman. Dad was a natural at sales and he would share captivating stories as a young man growing up honing his skills while tackling his daily chores of yard work and cleaning out the chicken coup. Chicken was at the bottom of his favorite foods’ list. Luckily my siblings and I never had to tackle a chicken coup let alone chase after chickens with an ax in preparation for the evening meal. Now days, HEB makes it easy in the selection and purchase process.
As a husband and father, Dad settled into car sales at Ashcraft Lincoln Mercury in Rosenberg. Often, he would come home at the end of the day with a trinket left behind in a car trade at the dealership. Once it was a Rand McNally Road Atlas. We opened it on the kitchen table to search for possible vacation destinations. What a treat! Another time he came home with a skate board. My sisters and I had no experience riding one, so we took it over to the Jenkins boy’s house for instructions. He came out and explained how while pushing it into motion, you were to run alongside picking the ideal moment to jump on and cruise the rest of the way down the street. Sadly, he was a stocky boy and with his first attempt to engage with the skateboard it broke right in two. In one fleeting moment, our skateboard dreams went down the tube.
Being in car sales, my Dad was on the lookout for a safe, dependable car for his daughters. In high school, he bought us a used Ford Fairlane. He had the dealership mechanics check it out top to bottom for any serious issues. When he brought it home he explained that sometimes when you turned on the ignition, the fan belt might squeal a little bit until the car warmed up. And that it did! I would be settled in the back seat with my sisters Mary in the front passenger seat and Kathy in the driver seat. We would pray out loud for the car to start quietly so we could be on our way to school. Unfortunately, many of those prayers were not answered as we drove from George Street, all the way to Lamar Consolidated High School. That fan belt would squeal like a cat in a room full of rocking chairs. A couple of blocks from the high school the car would finally warm up as we quietly entered the parking lot. We were so thankful for that moment of peace until it was time to leave school and start the process all over again. Once in a great while our youngest brother would swing by and take us to and from school. That was great if he didn’t have to park his car in the parking lot. The reverse gear didn’t work in his car so he would have to continue circling until he could drop us off or pick us up. No one had to know what was happening. Thank goodness Dairy Queen had a drive through or he never would have been able to take us by for a drink on the way home.
Where would we be without our stories? They are woven into the fabric of our life and must be shared with the next generation so that they too will pass them forward. Kids today may not even know what a road atlas is much less what a chicken coup looks like. The imagination is a precious commodity that is slowly being eroded as our children spend more and more time in front of technology. Granted, their children will be introduced to a more futuristic vision when they arrive; none the less, our stories are what bind them to the journey taken by their ancestors, which we will soon be.
Karen Restivo is a Life & Communication Coach and owner of SerenityMatagorda Isle. You can learn more about Karen by visiting her online at SerenityMatagorda.com or emailing her at karen@serenitymatagorda.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.