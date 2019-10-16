Three receive trophies and one gets medal in Chess Tournament
KINGSVILLE, TEXAS – Chess Coach James Post and Transportation Coordinator George Gonzalez took our Palacios Chess team to TAMU-Kingsville this weekend to participate in the St. Judes Hospital Chess Tournament. The Kingsville Chess Academy put on a great tournament and we traveled with 8 Palacios students from sixth-tweltfh grade. Each student played in 4 60-minutes rounds and we got some great results. Eric Ryncheck (eleventh grade) placed first and Griffin White (tweltfh grade) placed second in the High School division. In the Middle School division, James Trammell (seventh grade) placed third and Dominic Garcia (sixth grade) placed 7th.
Palacios Chess travel team this weekend included, John Brown, Dominic Garcia, Jason Gatica, Jake Trammel, Hai Vu, James Trammell, Eric Rynchek, and Griffin White. Eric, Griffin, and James all received Trophies and Dominc got a medal. It was a long day Saturday leaving at 7:15 AM and returning after 8 PM to Palacios JH. Our thanks goes out to our JH administrators and the parents of our students for their continued support of our team. Come join us for Chess each Wednesday after school at Palacios Junior High; come learn, come play, come help.
