How athletes wearing braces can protect a winning smile
Another school year brings participation in sports, and for student-athletes wearing braces, a winning smile depends on winning oral habits.
Those habits begin with mouthguards that provide proper protection of the braces, teeth, and jaw, dentists and orthodontists say. Mouthguards, which help cushion a blow to the face, are mandatory in some sports — such as highly physical endeavors like football and hockey — and an athlete is 60 times more likely to sustain damage to the teeth when not wearing a protective mouthguard, according to the National Youth Sports Foundation For Safety.
“Getting braces is a big deal and a big investment,” says Dr. Jamie Reynolds (www.AskDrReynolds.com), an orthodontist, national and international lecturer, and author of World Class Smiles Made in Detroit.
“It should change how we take care of our teeth for a significant amount of time. And while wearing braces doesn’t have to change a young person’s athletic activity level, it does demand extra attention toward protecting their teeth and their parents’ investment.
“There is contact in most sports, high-speed collisions, and the unpredictable bounce of the ball,” Reynolds says. “Without proper protection of braces during sports activities, someone can suffer broken appliance pieces and set the process back. They can suffer chipped or broken teeth, concussions, and cuts to the tongue and lips. But they’re mostly preventable.”
Reynolds details different types of mouthguards and other oral habits he thinks young athletes with braces should embrace.
Choose the right mouthguard. The American Dental Association reports you can lower the chances of damage to braces almost twofold by wearing the right mouthguard. Reynolds says any kind of mouthguard is better than none for an athlete wearing braces. “Depending on the activity, different mouthguard options may be required to protect your mouth and the appliances being used for your treatment,” he says. “Over-the-counter mouthguards like boil-and-bite, popular for football, are moldable to individual teeth but don’t fit easily over brackets and wires. Customized mouthguards, often made from high-grade silicone, are smaller and more comfortable than off-the-shelf models. People with braces should choose special mouthguards designed just for orthodontic patients, which allow teeth to move at the same time while offering trauma and concussion protection.”
Properly clean mouthguards. Cleaning mouthguards after use is essential, Dr. Reynolds says. “Bacteria and fungi can gradually colonize in used mouthguards,” he says. “The simplest way to disinfect is with hydrogen peroxide. Fill a glass with it, let the mouthguard soak a few minutes, then remove and rinse with water. You can also use a non-abrasive toothpaste and a soft bristle toothbrush on the mouthguard, or antibacterial soap.”
Sideline the sugary sports drinks. Young athletes, Reynolds says, can lessen their cavity chances by eschewing sugary sports drinks that are popularized in television advertisements. “Rehydrate with water,” Reynolds says. “There’s a lot of sugar in some of those drinks.”
Practice dental habits like you do sports. Coaches preach to their players that practice makes perfect, and Reynolds says the same approach should be taken toward daily oral habits. “An unhealthy tooth is more likely to be damaged if a sports injury occurs,” he says. “Keep your smile strong by brushing after every meal for two to three minutes and flossing at least once a day.”
“Sports are great and healthy for youngsters,” Reynolds says. “Braces shouldn’t impede their enjoyment of sports, but parents should make sure the mouthguard is a constant part of their equipment.”
About Dr. Jamie Reynolds
Dr. Jamie Reynolds (www.AskDrReynolds.com) is recognized on an annual basis as one of the top orthodontists in metro Detroit. His book, World Class Smiles Made in Detroit, puts an emphasis on the many benefits of having a great smile. Reynolds – who is a national and international lecturer on high-tech digital orthodontics and practice management – attended the University of Michigan for both his undergrad education and dental studies, and did his orthodontic residency at the University of Detroit-Mercy.
