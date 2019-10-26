Farce of habit
WCJC Drama Department opens season with fast paced comedy
WHARTON, TEXAS – A famous radio show host, a group of nuns and an ax murderer all check in to a fishing lodge in the Ozarks. Sound like a joke? It’s actually the plot of the Wharton County Junior College Drama Department’s first production of the 2019 season, “Farce of Habit.”
Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus, the production is open to the public and admission is free.
WCJC Instructor of Drama Jami Hughes said the show is sure to be a hit with the audience.
“This show is fast paced and high energy,” Hughes said. “We are so anxious to start our new season and hope that people will come out for a night of zany situations and lots of laughter.”
Penned by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, “Farce of Habit” details the absurd happenings that occur at the Reel ‘em Inn fishing lodge in the Ozarks. Characters include a nun, a radio show host hiding out from his estranged wife, a neurotic hotel manager and his caffeine-addicted wife and an ax murderer.
Hughes will rely upon a veteran group of student actors as well as several newcomers. Cast and crew include Sydney Archer of Boling, Alissa Ashcraft of Sealy, Kaitlynn Chaffin of Sealy, Destiny Dunsmore of Waller, Hunter Dworaczyk of Needville, Casey Dworaczyk of Needville, Alyssa Flores of Galena Park, Kayleigh Frank of Richmond, Emma Grosser of Wharton, Troy Guerra of Waller, Kodi James of Boling, Hailey Keith of Edna, Jody Konvicka of Wharton, Kaylin Meek of Hungerford, Juan Monroy of Edna, Jasmine Munoz of East Bernard, Idi Ooko of Katy, Gregory Paige of Wharton, Reighan Perkins of Spring, Leo Pratt of Katy, Hannah Rader of Needville, Jerry Ramirez of Burr, Chase Stavinoha of Wharton and Camille Thrash of Wharton.
Hughes credited her students with putting in the effort required to make the production a success.
“Comic timing is always hard and without the right delivery, jokes fall flat,” she said. “I am so proud of the students’ hard work and commitment to this production.”
