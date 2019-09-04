Wharton County Junior College graduates 27
WHARTON, TEXAS – Twenty-seven students graduated from the Wharton County Junior College Vocational Nursing (LVN) program in a ceremony held recently on the Wharton campus.
Graduates included:
• Austin County – LaTerra Johnson of Bellville, Kendall Theusen of Bellville and Polly Witte of Wallis.
• Calhoun County – Kaitlyn Fullerton of Port Lavaca
• Fort Bend County – Erica Cortez of Rosenberg, Nuria Anzaldua of Richmond, Sierra Foster of Richmond, Shelby Kwiatkowski of Richmond, Mary Ann Hernandez of Sugar Land, Georgina Idjagboro of Richmond, Sarah Muncaster of Richmond, Megan Young of Richmond, Elisabeth Hunter of Rosenberg, Kimberly Cardona of Rosenberg, Francisco Molina of Needville, Catherine Whigam of Sugar Land and Angel Wilson of Richmond.
• Harris County – Jessica Gomez of Houston
• Matagorda County – LaCrecia Bowsier of Bay City, E’Braylone Allen of Bay City and Tori Condit of Bay City
• Wharton County – Regina Baines of Boling, Amy Cardenas of Louise, Shelby Koudela of Louise, Crystal Campbell of Wharton, Kelley Allen of Wharton and Crystal Cano of Wharton.
The LVN program is a certificate program that utilizes classroom and clinical instruction to prepare graduates for employment as a member of a nursing team. The program is approved by the Texas Board of Nursing (BON) and upon successful completion graduates are qualified to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). Those passing this examination and the Texas jurisprudence exam will qualify for licensure as a vocational nurse (LVN).
For more information, visit www.wcjc.edu
