A good admissions essay may mean more financial aid for college
Some colleges, especially private schools, require an essay as part of the admissions process for college freshmen. That essay may also help when it comes to paying for college, according to KHEAA.
Generally, the more exclusive the college, the more important the essay may be in admissions and financial aid decisions.
Essays let schools learn more about students by giving them a chance to set themselves apart from other applicants.
Students should put time and effort into an admissions essay. Schools that require a written essay want students who can express themselves clearly, using proper spelling, grammar and punctuation. It may take several drafts to get it right, but the essay needs to be well written and free of errors. Students should have a teacher, school counselor or parent review the essay before submitting it to the college.
Some schools let students submit nontraditional essays such as poems, song lyrics or videos. That lets students show their creativity.
KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.
KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.
