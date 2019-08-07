Leopards in Transition Annual Back to School Event scheduled for Saturday
The Leopards In Transition (LIT) will host its Back To School Annual Event on Saturday, Aug 10 at the Van Vleck High School Cafeteria from 10 a.m. until noon.
LIT was founded by Kimberly Burnett in 2018, and whose members have attended, or currently have children enrolled in the VVISD. Its purpose is to create a better community through leadership and developing training for future leaders. It’s goal as an organization is to assist students in areas of education.
Guest speakers for the occasion will highlight topics such as the effective role of family/parent, the church, the school and the community. Also speeches on Recognizing the Signs of Mental Health, The Loss of a Child, Challenges and Experiences from the Inside, Encouragement for the Expectations, and words of gratitude by founder/president Kimberly Burnett.
LIT is a non-profit organization that, in 2018, issued backpacks to over 100 students, adopted two families during Thanksgiving and in 2019, awarded scholarships to three VVISD seniors.
The public is welcome to attend. T-shirts will be available, and door prizes will be presented. For any info or questions, please contact founder Kimberly Burnett at (979) 479-4281-or by visiting litleopards@gmail.com.
