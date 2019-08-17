Attention Radar
Have you ever thought of your mental asset to focus as a Super Power? Maybe not one of your top ten choices, I’m guessing. Don’t discount it just yet. What if I told you by fine-tuning your levels in attention, that your attention radar would multiply your focus exponentially surpassing your every-day quantity of work to peak levels of output?
Author Daniel Goleman in his best-selling book Focus: The Hidden Driver of Excellence, brings science into the mix to prove it is a super power. “Panoramic awareness demands several varieties of attention—sustained attention, alerting, orienting, and managing all that—each based in a distinctly unique web of brain circuitry. Science tells us these attention skills determine how well we perform any task. If they are stunted, we do poorly, if muscular, we can excel. Our very nimbleness in life depends on this subtle faculty.” Goleman’s goal for the book is to spotlight this elusive and under-appreciated mental faculty in the mind’s operations and its role in living a fulfilling life. (Please point that radar beam of awareness in my direction.)
The basics of attention aren’t so basic. Goleman says, “Cognitive science studies a wide array, including concentration, selective attention, and open awareness, as well as how the mind deploys attention inwardly to oversee mental operations.” In lay terms, he continues, “Vital abilities build on such basic mechanics of our mental life. For one, there’s self-awareness, which fosters self-management. Then there’s empathy, the basis for skill in relationship. These are fundamentals of emotional intelligence. Weakness here can sabotage a life or career, while strengths increase fulfillment and success.”
At what level of academic education is the subject of emotional intelligence taught? We’re getting there one step at a time. According the Goleman, “The good news on attention comes from neuroscience labs and school classrooms, where the findings point to ways we can strengthen this vital muscle of the mind. Attention works much like a muscle—use it poorly and it can wither; work it well and it grows.” He reveals there are three kinds of focus: Inner focus attunes us to our intuitions, guiding values, and better decisions. Other focus smooths our connections to the people in our lives. And outer focus lets us navigate in the larger world.
As a communication coach, I teach individuals, teams and groups that voluntary regulation of your thoughts and feelings are vital to success in your personal life, family life, friendships, at school, your career and community. My Matagorda Adventures partner Christy Bishop and I completed our fourth year of Mighty Me Workshops at Serenity Matagorda Isle directing our focus on educating young girls about unlocking their authentic self-expression, self-confidence and self-worth while navigating peer pressure in junior high and high school. With the help of the Matagorda Chamber of Commerce, Historical Society and private scholarships, our community invested in the emotional development of its young girls. Our community understands that developing your emotional intelligence is key to unlocking your Focus, the superpower that’s been within us all along.
Karen Restivo is a Life & Communication Coach and owner of SerenityMatagorda Isle. You can learn more about Karen by visiting her online at SerenityMatagorda.com or emailing her at karen@serenitymatagorda.com
