14 graduate from Radiologic Technology Program
WHARTON, TEXAS – Fourteen students recently graduated from the Wharton County Junior College Radiologic Technology program.
Graduates included:
• Colorado County – Elena Perez of Eagle Lake and Ashton Pavlu of Garwood
• Fort Bend County – Ellen Everitt of Richmond, Amie Cisneros of Rosenberg, Edna Gonzalez of Rosenberg, Astrid Flores Serrano of Rosenberg, Adriana Garza of Rosenberg, Eric Cano of Rosenberg and Morgan Zwahr of Richmond
• Lavaca County – Michelle Etzler of Hallettsville
• Matagorda County – Brittan Hallum of Bay City and Mikaela Di Santo of Wadsworth
• Victoria County – Brittany Perez of Victoria
• Wharton County – Tabitha Head of El Campo
The Radiologic Technology program is a two-year associate of applied science degree program designed to prepare students for employment as healthcare professionals capable of administering various diagnostic imaging technologies.
For more information, visit www.wcjc.edu
