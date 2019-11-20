BCJH places 8 on Region Choir
Bay City Junior High Choirs performed at the Region Choir concert and contest on Saturday, Nov 16at Bay City High School, with eight vocalists qualifying for Region Choir.
BCJH sopranos who qualified are: 17th Chair Mixed Choir, Kayla Vallafuerte; 16th Chair Mixed Choir, Alina Rasmussen. Altos who qualified are: 5th Chair Mixed Choir, Sydney Hudgins; 9th Chair Mixed Choir, Madyson Rodriguez; 11th Chair Mixed Choir, Danielle Chavez; 13th Chair Mixed Choir, Lauren Stai. Basses who made Region are: 11th Chair Mixed Choir, Carmine Ramirez; 12th Chair Mixed Choir, Rain Kolojaco.
The Bay City Junior High Choirs are under the direction of Rev. Cameron Losoya.
