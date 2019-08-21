Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)—Year 2
The Tidehaven Independent School District announced it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2019-2020 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For additional information please contact the following person:
Tidehaven ISD
Attention: Karen Black
Food Service
P.O. Box 129
Elmaton, TX. 77440 979-843-4301
