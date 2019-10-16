Five Bay City students named to All-Region Choir
Over 100 students from 10 different schools competed at Bay City High School Saturday, Oct. 5 in the All-Region Choir competition. Five students from BCHS placed in the top 12 of their sections to be named to the All-Region Choir: Isabella Rasmussen, Jazmine Harris, Rebecca Billings, Talia Yoxtheimer, and Taylor Elliot.
The All-Region clinic and concert will take place at Bay City High School on Saturday, Nov. 16. The BCISD choirs are under the direction of Dr. Kara Cowart.
