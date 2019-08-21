TISD free Breakfast & Lunch for 2019-2020
All students in Tidehaven ISD can receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2019-2020 school year.
All of TISD’s 4 campuses qualify under a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed to provide free meals to districts and campuses in low-income areas. “We are committed to providing students with as many opportunities as possible for them to get complete, healthy meals,” TISD Superintendent Dr. Andrew Seigrist said in a statement. The USDA program is known as the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows schools to serve no-cost lunch and breakfast to all students at all campuses. Schools using the CEP are reimbursed by the federal government for food spending based on participation of families in other government assisted programs.
The district will still provide à la carte items and Smart Snacks for purchase that will not be covered under the CEP.
TISD families will not have to fill out applications for free and reduced-price meals. Instead, they will complete a “socioeconomic information form” that will be used to determine the percentage of students at each school who meet certain income thresholds. The data collected contributes to federal funding calculations as well academic accountability ratings. The “socioeconomic information forms” will be given to parents when 1st day packets are sent home.
TISD has provided free breakfast to all students since 2004. Studies have shown students who routinely eat breakfast perform better academically and socially. We are happy we can still provide a nutritious and healthy free lunch to all of our students.
TISD’s school year began Aug. 15.
