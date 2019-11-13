Get creative with a school lunch favorite
Getting back in the swing of the school year routine can be hectic. With the right ingredients, though, lunchtime doesn’t have to be.
Kickstart your school lunch routine with these ideas for building easy-to-make, gourmet sandwiches sure to inspire envy in the lunchroom.
Bread – The foundation for nearly every sandwich, switching up your bread from traditional slices to something more creative, such as ciabatta, rye, pita or even a dinner roll like in this Hot Honey Ham Rolls recipe, can keep things interesting at lunchtime.
Meat – The main ingredient, choosing high-quality meat can make or break your sandwich experience.
Toppings and Condiments – Meant to boost flavor and add texture, a variety of toppings and condiments such as lettuce, mayonnaise, peppers, mustard and tomatoes are sandwich favorites. However, less common garnishes like fried eggs, hummus and avocado take this Maple Turkey Breast, Egg, Avocado Mash and Hummus Sandwich to the next level.
Cheese – Choosing a less common cheese, like Swiss or mozzarella, can be an easy way to experiment with the flavor of your sandwiches.
Maple Turkey Breast, Egg, Avocado Mash & Hummus Sandwich
1/4 avocado
1/2 lemon, juice only
2 slices flaxseed bread, toasted
1 tablespoon hummus, any flavor
1 fried egg, cooked over-medium
3-4 slices Maple Turkey Breast
fresh mozzarella cheese, thick sliced
1/2 red bell pepper, sliced
1 handful baby spinach
In bowl, mash avocado and combine with lemon juice. Set aside.
Spread one bread slice with hummus and second with avocado mash.
Add fried egg, maple turkey breast, mozzarella, red bell pepper and spinach.
Stack and cut in half.
Hot Honey Ham Rolls
Topping:
1/4 cup honey
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
8 tablespoons salted butter, melted
Rolls:
12 premade rolls
12 thick-cut slices Hot Honey Ham
12 slices Swiss Cheese
To make topping: In small saucepan over medium heat, whisk honey, Dijon mustard, parsley and melted butter. Bring to simmer and remove from heat.
To make rolls: Heat oven to broil.
Split rolls in half and place on baking sheet cut-side up. Brush cut sides with honey butter. Place two halved hot honey ham pieces on bottom of each roll and top each with Swiss cheese slice.
Broil until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes. Carefully remove from oven and pour on remaining honey butter. Place tops on rolls and serve.
