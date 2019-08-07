Ramos gain selection to Lone Star Drum Corps
Bay City High School Band Percussionist, Evan Ramos, son of Sonya and Rudy Ramos, took his musical talent to a whole new level. Evan auditioned and was selected to perform with Lone Star Drum and Bugle Corps out of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Lone Star Drum and Bugle Corps is a marching band within the Drum Corps International group known as DCI. DCI encourages and facilitates musical talent across the country by forming marching bands who compete against each other at several venues. Participants are selected from a 3-day audition and offered a contract upon selection.
Evan was chosen to play the xylophone and glockenspiel/bells. However, by the first competition, he was given the marimba part as well, because a fellow percussionist was injured.
Evan has spent most of his summer practicing, traveling and performing with Lone Star competing against the world’s best marching bands. His performances with Lone Star included DCI North Texas in Denton, Texas and DCI Mesquite. He looks forward to auditioning again this upcoming year and sets his goals higher.
Evan has been a music minister for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church performing with his family since he was 7 years old. He will graduate from Bay City High School in 2021 and plans to attend Julliard in New York.
