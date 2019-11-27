History in their own backyards
Students in Crystal Taska’s Tidehaven/Wharton County Junior College 1301 & 1302 history classes at Tidehaven High School participated in a Matagorda County history field trip on November 21st which was sponsored by the Matagorda County Historical Commission. Mrs. Taska, TISD staff member Avery Piwonka and 13 students toured sites in Blessing, Matagorda and Bay City. Mrs. Taska wanted her students to learn more about history in their own backyards, especially since Matagorda County played such an important role in the early history of Texas.
A tour of Hawley Cemetery was led by Ona Lea Pierce, Hawley Cemetery Association board member and chairman of the Matagorda County Historical Commission.
One of the sites visited was Christ Episcopal Church in Matagorda, the Mother Church of Texas founded in 1839. Matagorda resident, Peggy Stanley, related the history of the church which is a National Register site.
The history of the Matagorda Methodist Church, which was also founded in 1839, was presented by Karen Yeamans, a member of the church.
Ona Lea Pierce also led the tour of the Matagorda Cemetery which was founded in 1830.
The students enjoyed a visit to the Matagorda County Museum in Bay City where the tour was led by Barbara Smith, MCM director and Matagorda County Historical Commission member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.