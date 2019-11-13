IMMIGRATION LAW
WCJC Paralegal Studies Program offers new course on immigration
WHARTON, TEXAS – The Wharton County Junior College Paralegal Program is offering a new course for Spring 2020, and it looks to be a very popular one indeed.
For the first time ever, the college will offer a course on Immigration Law, a topic that has become particularly relevant recently. WCJC Paralegal Studies Instructor Dr. TaQuita Hogan-Claiborne said that statistics from the U.S. Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review indicate that over the past 10 years, the number of cases related to immigration has grown by 250 percent.
“Because of this, the immigration course will greatly benefit our students,” she said.
The new course – which will be taught at WCJC’s Richmond campus – will provide an introduction to the Immigration & Nationality Act (INA), will cover court interpretations of immigration law, will consider the basic procedures for immigrants entering the United States on temporary and permanent visas and will provide an overview of the laws related to becoming a citizen.
Dr. Hogan-Claiborne said the emphasis will be on the paralegal’s role as it relates to such topics.
“The course is designed to provide legal students a working knowledge and the basic skills needed to understand key aspects of the U.S. immigration system, including family, employment-based visas, student visas, the removal process and much more,” she said.
WCJC’s Paralegal Program is one of only 11 in the state that is American Bar Association approved. For more information on the Immigration Law course or the program in general, visit the college’s website at www.wcjc.edu.
Registration for the Spring 2020 semester is ongoing and will remain open until Jan. 20, 2020. The semester begins on Jan. 21, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.