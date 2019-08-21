Rice Dish Round-Up set for October 1
Recipes due Sept 12
Howdy!
My name is Gabrielle Washington. I am the Family and Community Health County Extension Agent for Matagorda County. I look forward to helping with the Rice Dish Round-Up this year.
Pull out your favorite rice recipes and begin planning for the annual Rice Dish Round-Up Cooking Contest!
This year the annual Rice Dish Round-Up Contest will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Multi-Purpose Building at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds in Bay City. This is during Rice Festival Week.
The Rice Dish Round-Up Contest is open to any resident of Matagorda County meeting the age requirements of the contest. All food dishes and recipes must contain a minimum amount of rice or rice product as outlined in the contest rules. The purposes of the contest are: 1) to teach new and different ways to prepare rice dishes; 2) to teach economy in meal planning – ways to extend meat dishes by using rice; 3) to promote the value of rice in the county’s agricultural program; and 4) to provide leadership and recognition for Matagorda County’s youth and adults. So, let’s get creative and promote RICE – a valuable commodity in Matagorda County!
The Entry Forms (including typed recipes) for the 2019 Rice Dish Round-Up Contest are due Thursday, September 12 by 5:00 p.m. in the Matagorda County Extension Office. The Matagorda County Extension Office is located at 2200 7th Street, 3rd Floor in Bay City. Late entries will not be accepted. There is no participation fee for the contest this year.
The rice food dishes (fully prepared) should be brought in between 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1 to enter them at the Multi-Purpose Building. No entries will be accepted after 10:30 a.m.
There are four age divisions for entering: Three divisions are children in school: 1) Sub-Juniors - Grades 1-5; 2) Juniors - Grades 6-8; and 3) Seniors - Grades 9-12. The fourth division is Adults - men and women out of grade school.
Students will not be excused from school to bring their entries to the Multi-Purpose Building on October 1. Please arrange for an adult to take your food dishes to enter between 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. on October 1.
There are five food categories which can be entered: Main Dish, Side Dish, Snack or Appetizer, Bread, and Dessert. An individual may enter one food dish in each category if desired.
The entries will be judged on Taste/Flavor, Texture, Suitability of Recipe, and Appropriate/Attractive Display of Food.
Public viewing of the judged dishes will be held from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. on October 1. At 4:30 p.m. the overall division and category winners will be announced and awards/prizes will be presented.
For a copy of the Entry Forms and General Rules for entering the Rice Dish Round-Up come by the Matagorda County Extension Office or call 979-245-4100 to receive by mail.
Questions concerning the contest should be directed to Gabrielle Washington, Rice Dish Round-Up Contest Coordinator at 979-245-4100 or gabrielle.washington@ag.tamu.edu. The contest is sponsored by the Bay City Lions Club with Wayne Witte serving as Lions Committee Chairman for the contest and Ray Reis serving as the overall Rice Festival Chairman.
