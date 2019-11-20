Gann takes oath as newest board member
Catherine Gann, the newest appointed board member took her oath during November’s Matagorda ISD’s school board meeting. Catherine Gann, brings 36 year’s experience in nuclear power with STP Nuclear Operating Company as well as, participating in the Women in Nuclear (WIN) mentoring program with POWERSET students.
In addition, she will be able to share her knowledge about the opportunities that exist with STPNOC and their partnership with Wharton County Junior College with MISD students.
