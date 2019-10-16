BCHS Dungeoneers in Houston
The Bay City High School Dungeoneer officers attended the AD Players world premiere of “The Hiding Place” at the George Theatre Saturday, Oct. 12 in Houston.
Officers are President Alexandra Chavez, Vice-President Julianne Friesenhahn, Secretary Madison Mirelez, Treasurer Isaiah Lopez, Historian Preciosa Aivles, Tech Theatre Rep Leann Black, and Acting Rep Holland Cobb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.