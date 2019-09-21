Clayton celebrating 50 years in barber business
James Clayton received his barber’s license in 1957 and after recently celebrating his 80th birthday he has now kept up with it for more than 50 years.
“I was the youngest barber in Bay City one time,” Clayton said. “Now I’m the oldest barber here.”
Clayton started his barbering career in Bay City when he was only 17 years old but had to take a break from it when he joined the army in 1961.
After serving in the military he then traveled to Brazoria County where he worked at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department, and then worked for the city of Clute before coming back to Bay City and owning Bay City Backhoe Service.
He then went to Huntsville and worked for the prison system before retiring. He came back to Bay City in 2006 and has been barbering ever since.
“I’ve always liked barbering. I’ve always liked people and meeting them and talking to them,” said Clayton as to why he has stayed in the business for so many years.
He reminisced on what the barbershop scene was like when he began his career.
“Tom’s Barbershop had six barbers and then Clerk’s had four and there were a couple of other places where people could go. There was no Walmart and no other places like that to have your hair cut,” Clayton said.
Clayton works at The Barber Shop located on 1920 Ave G.
