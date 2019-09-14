Add Mexican flair to Game Day favorites
Football season, for many people, is just as much about the food as it is about the action. No matter who’s playing and whether you’re at a tailgate or living room watch party, one thing is for sure: football and flavor go hand-in-hand.
When you’re huddling up to figure out how to score a touchdown with your game day spread, consider taking your snacks to the next level by adding an authentic Mexican flair. Opt for traditional Mexican ingredients like chorizo, queso fresco or cotija in meals and snacks that are already football mainstays, including nachos, tacos and quesadillas, and consider all the possibilities that incorporating these flavorful ingredients can add to other classic dishes like sliders and potato skins.
Consider these twists you can add to your favorite game time snacks:
• Loaded Avocados: Give avocados the potato skin treatment by loading them up with delicious toppings like chorizo, queso fresco and crema – just don’t eat the skin.
• Cheese Fries: Drizzle queso dip over French fries or top with crumbles of flavorful Cacique Chorizo and Cotija in a recipe like these Baked Sweet Potato Fries with Chorizo and Cotija.
• Robust Sliders: Skip regular beef patties and spoon the rich seasoning and punch of flavor that chorizo brings to your favorite slider rolls then top with your favorite cheese and salsa.
• Mac and Cheese: For a new take on mac and cheese, toss cooked macaroni noodles with your favorite Cacique Queso Dip and top with crushed tortilla chips in a recipe like this Southwestern Mac and Queso.
Baked Sweet Potato Fries with Chorizo and Cotija
4 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch wide sticks
3 tablespoons olive oil
salt
freshly ground black pepper
1 package Cacique Fully Cooked Chorizo
1 cup Cacique Cotija, crumbled
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Heat oven to 400 F and lightly grease large, rimmed baking sheet.
In large bowl, toss sweet potato sticks with olive oil.
Lay fries in single layer on prepared baking sheet and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Bake 15-18 minutes, shaking pan several times, until tender and lightly browned.
When fries are almost done baking, microwave chorizo 3-4 minutes.
To serve, place golden brown fries on serving platter and spoon chorizo over top. Sprinkle with cotija and fresh cilantro.
