Aristocats Dance Team learns new material and bonds at camp
The Bay City High School Aristocats attended the Crowd Pleasers Team Camp at T Bar M from July 15th-17th in New Braunfels. They worked extremely hard bonding together as a team, and also learned three new dance routines. While there, they received awards including Elite Dancers, All-Star Dancers, and various ribbons. Aristocats Director is Wendy Hankins, and Assistant Director is Klaudie Stone.
The Aristocats who earned the “All-Star Dancers” title are Lizbeth Amezquita, Samirah Zuniga, Kirsten Morris, Makylee Reyna and Tysha Enoch. Kylee Barron, Courtney Montero, Kayleigh Waggoner and Kristiana Johnson. Jabrion Thrift, Malay’ zaih Patterson, Fatima Armenta, Emilee Eidlebach and Kaia Nunez. (Not all dancers are pictured.)
