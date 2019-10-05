We’re all students of life
We are all students at heart. Regardless of our level of education albeit elementary, junior high, high school, undergraduate, graduate studies or the school of hard knocks, we are students of life until we take our last breath. Regardless of whether we find financial gain because of our hard work or being gifted with a silver spoon in our mouths, finding happiness may still elude us. On the opposite-end of the spectrum, there are individuals raised in poverty, that worked their way through a difficult childhood, abandonment, exclusion, racism or inequality yet managed to find financial gain along with happiness, peace and contentment. It makes you wonder: What is the secret?
Everything is in the process of change. Nothing is static. From the moment we are born, the clock ticks away the seconds in the direction of our eventual demise. Growing up can come with fringe benefits or challenges but be assured that either way your education is underway. Despite our circumstances, we make daily choices that will determine our outcome in both the short term (today) and the long term (life). All growth and development happens in the NOW. The secret is not getting trapped in living unconsciously in your thoughts of the past and future. You are the creator of your life and the NOW is the only place you can exercise your power. Author Eckhart Tolle says it best, “Nothing ever happened in the past that can prevent you from being present now. Whatever is happening to you at this moment, accept it as it is. The primary cause of unhappiness is never the situation but the thoughts about it. Be aware of the thoughts you are thinking. Separate them from the situation, because every situation is neutral. It is as it is.” Whether it’s a poor geometry grade, a challenging research conference call, a creative disagreement in editing, or a rogue parent-teacher conference, leave fear, judgment and doubt out of the equation. They cannot exist in the present moment; they find shelter only in your unconscious thoughts.
Learn to turn off the continual dialog in your head. That annoying voice is retrieving past memories of judgment, anxiety and criticism in an attempt to throw a monkey wrench in how we handle situations right now. The result is self-inflicted suffering and the responsibility falls directly on our own shoulders.
What is the purpose of this life-long education? At sixty-two, this is what I know for sure: I believe our purpose here on Earth is becoming the fully integrated soul that we were created to be—a butterfly so to speak. The struggle for us is identifying with whatever stage of development we’re at and wanting to remain in a holding pattern by barricading the door, hoping to stave off the next stage of development. The unfolding process will continue despite our level of discomfort and resistance. The error is in the desire to control rather than the desire to grow. Trust in the process. Fear, anxiety, doubt, stress and frustration are all tools of the unconscious mind readying for battle against change and growth, the two constants in our unfolding. We have to believe we are guided and protected by the Divine during this metamorphosis. The process is generic in nature but each of us is unique. Let gratitude be our vehicle on our journey of becoming.
Karen Restivo is a Life & Communication Coach and owner of SerenityMatagorda Isle. You can learn more about Karen by visiting her online at SerenityMatagorda.com or emailing her at karen@serenitymatagorda.com
