Capital Farm Credit awards Community Outreach Grant to Bay City FFA
BRYAN, Texas — As part of a continuing statewide effort to strengthen rural communities across the state, Capital Farm Credit has granted the funding for community outreach projects to Texas 4-H and FFA programs.
Bay City FFA was awarded a $1000 Community Outreach Grant from Capital Farm Credit’s Bay City branch office.
“At Capital Farm Credit, we believe in empowering young people to create positive change,” said Ben R. Novosad, chief executive officer, Capital Farm Credit. “We encourage and support 4-H and FFA chapters across Texas, who strive to better serve their local communities.”
“It is an honor to help make these projects possible,” he added.
Capital Farm Credit granted the funding for 23 different community outreach projects, with a combined total of more than $20,000. Each 4-H club or FFA chapter created a unique project that visibly improves their community.
For more information on Capital Farm Credit Community Support programs, visit https://www.capitalfarmcredit.com/resources/community-support.
For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves more than 21,500 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $7.8 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties.
For more information about its financial services, patronage dividend program and office locations, visit https://www.capitalfarmcredit.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.